Hoarding
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join Margo, a psychotherapist and owner of Courage Counseling where she specializes in hoarding disorder, trauma, depression, anxiety, OCD, and grief including pet grief. Margo will talk about some of the underlying causes of the hoarding disorder, and why the reality television shows on people who have hoarding disorder are a manual in “What Not To Do.” There will be time for questions and discussion.
Info
Special Interests