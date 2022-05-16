PRESS RELEASE: The 2nd Annual Hodag Heritage Days will run from Monday, May 16th through Saturday May 21st.

The week will feature art contests, scavenger hunts, Hodag decorations and swag of all kinds, heritage videos, citywide Hodag retail items, food and beverages, ending with a HUGE day at Pioneer Park with a pancake breakfast, music by Hip Pocket, Hodag vendors, cryptid guest speakers, Hodag lore speakers, the first ever Hodag calling contest, a historical bus tour, kids activities and more!

For more information please email the Rhinelander Chamber or call 715-365-7464.