ONLINE: Holding Israel Accountable

media release: Join the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice and Madison-Rafah Sister City Project Wednesday, March 16, 7:00 PM Central Time, for Holding Israel Accountable, a commemorative webinar marking the 19th anniversary of Rachel Corrie’s stand in Gaza.

How do we hold Israel accountable for decades of oppression, displacement, land theft, occupation and loss? At this moment, what are the avenues for seeking peace with justice for Palestinians and Israelis? Five guests, representing many years of experience with this issue, will share their work and current perspectives:

Moderator

Phyllis Bennis, Director of the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, and a Fellow of the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam

Panelists

Hatem Abudayyeh , son of Palestinian immigrants, Executive Director of Arab American Action Network (AAAN), and part of US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)

, son of Palestinian immigrants, Executive Director of Arab American Action Network (AAAN), and part of US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) Lubna Alzaroo , Lecturer at the University of Washington, currently researching the connections between settler colonial infrastructure, necropolitics, and the environment in the U.S. and Palestinian context

, Lecturer at the University of Washington, currently researching the connections between settler colonial infrastructure, necropolitics, and the environment in the U.S. and Palestinian context Katherine Gallagher , Senior Staff Attorney, Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR)

, Senior Staff Attorney, Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) Josh Ruebner, Director of Government Relations, Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), and adjunct lecturer in Justice and Peace Studies at Georgetown University

Amnesty International recently published a report calling “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity.”

Rachel Corrie Foundation March 16th observances are about education, community building, and action. There is work for us all to do – locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally. With perspectives as Palestinians in the diaspora, representatives of solidarity organizations, and scholars, our guest speakers will help those of us at the grassroots level think how to effectively challenge Israel’s apartheid system and crimes against humanity that Amnesty International, other human and legal rights organizations, the Palestinian people, and Israeli activists have called out.

Donations to the Rachel Corrie Foundation on March 16 will benefit the Gaza Comm﻿unity Mental Health Programme.

Rachel Corrie

﻿Born and raised in Olympia, Washington, human rights activist and observer Rachel Corrie went to Gaza in 2003 with the International Solidarity Movement, a Palestinian-led movement committed to resisting the long-entrenched and systematic oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian population, using non-violent, direct-action methods and principles. While standing in front of a home threatened with demolition by the Israeli military, Rachel was killed when run over by an armored Caterpillar D9R bulldozer operated by two Israeli soldiers. With annual March 16th remembrances, we at the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice seek to bring attention to the loss of lives, lands, freedoms, and opportunities that have continued since Rachel’s stand in Gaza in 2003 and to build and strengthen the community of constructive, nonviolent resisters of which she was a part.

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

We are delighted to again co-host our March 16th observance with friends at the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project. MRSCP was founded in 2003 by concerned citizens in Madison, Wisconsin, to forge person-to-person relationships with Rafah, Palestine, to increase public awareness of the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and to influence public policy for the benefit of both peoples. Until COVID-19, MRSCP annually hosted an in-person Rachel Corrie commemorative event in Madison.

Co-sponsors

We are grateful for the support of the following partners who have helped with technical support and getting the word out!

Jewish Voice for Peace-Tacoma

US Palestinian Community Network

Students for Justice in Palestine at UW-Madison

Visit our website for developing info about this event and to learn more about the work of the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice.