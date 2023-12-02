× Expand courtesy MOM Work by Roger Becker, who will be part of the Holiday Art Fair from Middleton Outreach Ministry.

media release: Holiday Art Market benefiting WayForward Resources (formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry)

Please join us for the Holiday Art Market at FCI in Middleton, where you can find unique holiday gifts for anyone on your list while supporting WayForward's work to build food security and housing stability in our community. You’ll find dozens of community artists selling pottery, jewelry, wood, watercolor, photography and more. Each artist donates at least 20% of their sales to WayForward. The very popular Remitts will also be back with colorful and cozy mittens made from recycled wool sweaters. Donated art and frames will also be priced to sell. For the people on your shopping list who have everything, you can make a Gift of Hope by donating to WayForward on their behalf. Santa and his sleigh will also visit for a portion of the event - watch our social media for details as the event gets closer. We look forward to seeing you at the market!

Event Time: 10:00am + 5:00pm, Dec 2, 2023 + 10 am-3 pm, Dec 3, 2023, Food Concepts Inc. 2551 Parmenter Street Middleton