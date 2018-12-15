Holiday Ornament Sale

press release: Join Mad Gaffers, the UW-Madison Glassblowing Club for an annual holiday sale and "Blow Your Own Glass Ornament."

Saturday and Sunday December 15 & 16, 9am-5pm each day.

New this year: Online sign up will open December 1. Link will be posted at: https://www.facebook.com/events/964844053714735/. Cost: $45/ornament