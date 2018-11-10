Holiday Arts & Craft Fair
Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
press release: Over 100 art and craft vendors in two gymnasiums, as well as many school groups and home based businesses. Plus bake sale & food!
All proceeds benefit the:
Wisconsin Heights Scholarship Fund
Wisconsin Heights Student Organizations
Local Food Pantry & Sharing Tree
SUGGESTED ADMISSION IS A FOOD PANTRY or FLOOD RELIEF DONATION.
