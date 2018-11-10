Holiday Arts & Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

press release: Over 100 art and craft vendors in two gymnasiums, as well as many school groups and home based businesses. Plus bake sale & food!

All proceeds benefit the:

Wisconsin Heights Scholarship Fund

Wisconsin Heights Student Organizations

Local Food Pantry & Sharing Tree

SUGGESTED ADMISSION IS A FOOD PANTRY or FLOOD RELIEF DONATION.

Info
Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560 View Map
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Arts & Craft Fair - 2018-11-10 08:00:00