× Expand courtesy St. Christopher Catholic Parish The craft room at a past Holiday Bazaar. The craft room at a past Holiday Bazaar.

media release: Divine Mercy Parish will be hosting their annual Christmas/Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon again this year, on November 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center at St. Andrew Catholic Church.

The day will include:

A Craft Room with gift baskets and hand-made creations

A Bake Shoppe with a variety of home-baked goods

A Children's Shop for those 12 and under to shop by themselves

Hand-made woodcraft created by members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 11155

Luncheon will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Sweepstakes tickets are available with a top prize of $1,000, and you need not be present to win!

Please join us for your Christmas shopping and a day of fun!