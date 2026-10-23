Christmas/Holiday Bazaar
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St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona 301 N. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
courtesy St. Christopher Catholic Parish
The craft room at a past Holiday Bazaar.
The craft room at a past Holiday Bazaar.
media release: Divine Mercy Parish will be hosting their annual Christmas/Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon again this year, on November 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
The day will include:
- A Craft Room with gift baskets and hand-made creations
- A Bake Shoppe with a variety of home-baked goods
- A Children's Shop for those 12 and under to shop by themselves
- Hand-made woodcraft created by members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 11155
- Luncheon will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Sweepstakes tickets are available with a top prize of $1,000, and you need not be present to win!
Please join us for your Christmas shopping and a day of fun!