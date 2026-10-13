media release: Mark your calendars!

Join us for the S.S. Morris Community AME Church Holiday Bazaar on December 12, 2026, from 9 AM to 5 PM!

Please share this info with your family, friends, congregations, and community networks. Come enjoy fellowship, get some holiday shopping done, and treat yourself to delicious eats from the S.S. Morris Café!

We look forward to welcoming you for a wonderful day in the Lord, filled with joy, community, and holiday cheer!

Vendors wanted! If you or someone you know would like to participate, please reach out to Terri Strong (608-206-4179 or email [email protected]) as soon as possible—spaces fill quickly!