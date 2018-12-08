Holiday Bazaar
FEED Kitchens 1219 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Come meet the makers and stock up on local foods for holiday eating and gift giving. FEED Kitchens' annual Holiday Bazaar will feature food entrepreneurs working at our facility set up as an indoor market. Sample their creations, hear their stories, and purchase their products! Lunch will be available on site. Admission is free.
Info
FEED Kitchens 1219 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Food & Drink