RSVP for Holiday Card Block Printing with a Press

press release: Learn the linocut printmaking process from start to finish: planning, carving, and printing your block on a small printing press. You will leave the class with a set of 15 cards. All supplies provided. Limited space; register early and by the deadline. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Laurie Hunt, Artist

Time: 1-4pm, Saturday, December 7

Registration Deadline: Monday, December 2

Price: $68 per person