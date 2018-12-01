(2017 What to Do) The annual Holiday Express display combining large scale model trains and plants opens for the season on Friday. This year's exhibit features an old west mining camp and desert-friendly plants, but never fear: Poinsettias and evergreens will still make an appearance. On exhibit through Dec. 31.

press release: December 1-31, 2018, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Closes at 2 p.m. December 24; Closed all day December 25

All aboard for Olbrich’s Holiday Express!

Large-scale model trains wind through a holiday scene overflowing with hundreds of poinsettias and fresh evergreens!

During the show, members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society come from all over the state to show off their large-scale model trains. You may see a bullet train, steam train, Santa train, circus train, or freight train, depending on the day.

The Wisconsin Garden Railway Society is always looking to add new members, so if you're interested in model railroading, be sure to visit their website for more info!

Admission: $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 3 to 12; Children 2 and under are free; Free for Olbrich Botanical Society members. Admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory is included.