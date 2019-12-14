press release: On Dec 14 from 10-4 we have the 3rd annual holiday extravaganza from 10-4. Come out to do some shopping with our holiday vendors,buy some yummy baked goods, and enter for chances for cash or great prizes.

Quarter Auction: Here's a Chance to win some great holiday gifts for your family or yourself for as little as a quarter!

Meat and Pie Raffle, and Bake sale: Buy some delicious home-baked goodies. All proceeds from the bake sale will go to hosting a veteran family for the holidays!

50/50 cash raffles and other raffles

Chance to win money or other fabulous prizes in the raffles.

**Cash for Cash raffle tickets will be drawn for a chance to

win 7 cash prizes totaling $2,000

Proceeds from the fundraiser goes to Rolling Thunder Wisconsin Chapter 5 to help educate about the POW MIA issue and to help veterans from all wars.