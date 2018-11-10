press release: The annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights is coming to Olin Park. Over 50 displays, including many new items will be brought out to the park and set up for all to enjoy. IBEW Local 159 Electricians and NECA Contractors make this event possible with the help of area businesses. Each day through mid next week there will be crew in the park, arranging, repairing, and creating the wonderland all will get to see for free. Lights will be on Dusk till Dawn, Nov. 10 until Jan. 1, 2019.

Thanks to the many sponsors including American Transmission Company. Donations can be made at the exit or online at www.fantasyinlights.com.

The Electric Group founded the Holiday Fantasy in Lights committee in 1989 to use the resources and skills of the contractors and electricians to provide this gift to the Madison community. Along with Madison area business sponsors The Electric Group continues to grow and improve the holiday light show each year. Dollars raised for the event via donations and sponsorships help The Electric Group continue to keep this free for all and several donations are made to local non-profit groups each year to include the groups you encounter staffing the booths at the exit each evening.