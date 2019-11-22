press release:

The 76th Holiday Folk Fair International will be held Fri., Nov. 22 – Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW), Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Language – Indigenous and Mother,” will allow Fair-goers the opportunity to explore how the language of those from around the world shape how they communicate and what they share with the next generation.

“The Holiday Folk Fair International is an event that enables cultures from around the world to showcase their traditions and heritage. As we foster an environment of learning and understanding, of respect and tolerance, visitors will begin to find within themselves the necessary qualities for shaping their lives and that of their community, as well as of our state and nation,” said Alexander Durtka, Jr., President of the IIW. “Our communities provide an identity and a sense of belonging. They help us discover who we are and why. It is our culture that shapes our identity and influences our behavior.”

Special attractions in 2019 include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan corner, the Kohl’s Color Wheels display, a Milwaukee Public Museum display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance, the World Café offering traditional dishes, the International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances, the Tanzhauz where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical styling’s, the Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians, Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits, the International Bazaar where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience, and the Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Hours on Fri., Nov. 22 are 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 23; and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 24.

Advance tickets will be sold for $10 each, with family four-packs for $36, and available for purchase on-line at www.folkfair.org. Admission at the gate will be $14 for adults; $8 for children ages 6 to 12; children under the age of five will be admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $10, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2019 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit www.folkfair.org or call 414-225-6225.