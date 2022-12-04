press release: Sun. Dec. 4 1:00 – 4:00 pm Farley Center (2299 Spring Rose Rd. near Verona) Holiday Gathering! Join friends of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability for some light refreshments and holiday cheer, courtesy of Farley Center Farmers, Jen and Chandy Karnum. A nd for those who would like to participate, starting at 2:30 pm there will be a White Elephant gift exchange and some laughs. Feel free to also sing a song, play an instrument, recite a poem at the gathering. More info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/511256440844093/