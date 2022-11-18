Holiday Gift Drive

press release: Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is preparing to make great holiday memories for youth in the community by kicking off a gift drive for their annual Holiday Extravaganza. A week-long event that aims to make our members and their families holiday wishes come true. This is made possible through the generous donations of toys, financial contributions to purchase items, and by the amazing volunteers who prepare and help at these events.

The gift drive will run from Friday, November 18 through Friday, December 2, 2022. BGCDC is collecting gifts appropriate for infants to age 18 such as board games, toys, and books. There are three ways you can support the gift drive:

1. Drop off your gift at one of the many different locations that are available (see below)

2. Order your gift directly from the Amazon Wishlist and have it delivered to our BGCDC admin office.

3. Give a financial contribution that will be used to purchase gifts.

All information can be found by going to the Holiday Extravaganza webpage: bgcdc.org/holidayextravaganza

Gift collection sites:

all BGCDC Sites, 9 am – 5 pm: Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club at 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg; Taft Street Boys & Girls Club at 2001 Taft St., Madison; McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club at 232 Windsor St., Sun Prairie; Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Admin at 1818 West Beltline Hwy, Madison.

All Dane County Walgreens Locations (drop off during store hours)

Additional Partner Sites:

BMO Harris Bank: 4726 E Towne Blvd and 7447 University Ave

Cardinal HVAC: 3361 Brooks Drive Sun Prairie

Full Mile: 132 Market St, Sun Prairie

JSD Professional Services: 161 Horizon Dr #101, Verona

Carbon World Health & Fitness, 340 S Whitney Way, Suite 100, Madison

Over 100 volunteers are needed to help sort and help distribute the gifts from December 5 through December 15. The link to the volunteer opportunities is also on the Holiday Extravaganza webpage.

The Holiday Extravaganza will take place starting the week of December 12 through December 15th with several different festive activities that include shopping sprees, Toys for Tots gift distribution (registration full), Club Members holiday meal and gifts, and Community holiday meal and gifts. The Holiday Extravaganza registration will open on November 30.

“Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County looks forward to this time of year. We want to do our part to ensure as many youths and their families, as possible, have a joyous holiday. We appreciate the help and generosity of our community to make this happen,” shared Michael Johnson, President & CEO of BGCDC. Thank you to all the organizations that are helping to collect the gifts and supporting this gift drive especially our partners at iHeart Media, Walgreens, Kindness Bank and BMO Harris Bank.

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF DANE COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is a local non-profit youth development organization serving thousands of youths in eleven locations, including eight school-based sites and three traditional Club sites. The Clubs fuel kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they are most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development; Education & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. See the impact we make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org.