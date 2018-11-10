Holiday Gift Fair

press release: Join us for warm, festive, and local holiday shopping to support Dane County Humane Society & Underdog Pet Rescue! Loyal and generous artists, crafters and other vendors will donate a portion of their art and craft sales to the fundraiser to help animals in need.

Pictures with Santa will be available for donation! All human and dog kids welcome for photos with Santa outside.

Admission to the fair is monetary donations, canned cat food, or Wish List items. Door prize tickets will be awarded for each donated item, and awesome door prizes will be drawn ever 30 minutes! There will be two grand prizes at end of event (you do not need to be present for these).

Food and beverage will be available for purchase in the VFW bar (pets are not allowed in the bar where food is sold).

There will also be a bake sale, with all proceeds going to Underdog Pet Rescue.