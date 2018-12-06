Holiday Grindhouse

press release: On the cold, dark, blustery evening of December 6th, High Noon will become your viewing destination for some of the most gruesome holiday cult classics of all time. You bring blankets and bags of popcorn, we'll provide the libations. Keep an eye out for Krampus. We heard he's roaming the east side looking for naughty folks to haul down to the underworld.

Doors: 6:30pm

Black Christmas: 7:30pm-9:10pm

Silent Night, Deadly Night: 9:25pm-11:05pm

FREE

21+