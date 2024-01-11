media release: Ring in the New Year with a fresh start for your professional image! Wisconsin Women in Government invites you to our annual Holiday Headshot event at the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Whether you’re looking to update your headshot or simply seeking an evening of networking, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday cheer, we’ve got you covered.

:00-6:30 p.m., at Boys and Girls Club, 1 N. Pinckney Street Madison, WI 53703

Don’t need a new headshot? No problem! Join us for an evening of meaningful connections and community outreach. In addition to networking, we’ll be spreading love by crafting Valentine’s Day cards for the VA hospital and a local nursing home. It’s an opportunity to build professional connections, make a positive impact, and enjoy an evening filled with camaraderie and goodwill.

Choose the experience that suits you—sign up for both the headshot session and the networking event, or simply join us for the networking festivities.

All individuals are invited to attend. Cost: $35 (WITH Headshot) $15 (NO Headshot)