press release: Visit the Hilldale Holiday Hut for daily festive entertainment and family fun!

The Holiday Hut is located outside in the Plaza, near Café Hollander and Morgan’s Shoes. Photos and meet & greets are first come first serve. You may bring your own camera to take your own photos. If there is snowy or rainy weather, activities may be canceled. Weather cancelations will be shared on Hilldale’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Hut Schedule:

Sunday, December 12:

11am – 3pm: Santa visits Hilldale!

3pm – 5pm: Kids Crafts with Creando Explorertorium

5pm – 7:30pm: Enjoy festive entertainment from the Dickens Carolers

Monday, December 13:

5pm – 7pm: Meet & Greet with the characters from Frozen – Elsa, Anna & Olaf

Tuesday, December 14:

11am – 3pm: Santa visits Hilldale!

5pm – 7:30pm: Enjoy festive entertainment from the Dickens Carolers

Wednesday, December 15:

2pm – 4pm: Kids Crafts with Creando Explorertorium

Thursday, December 16

2pm – 6pm: Santa visits Hilldale!

Friday, December 17:

2pm – 4pm: Kids Crafts with Creando Explorertorium

5pm – 7pm: Meet & Greet with Disney Princesses – Belle, Moanna & Ariel

Saturday, December 18:

10am – 12:30pm: Enjoy festive entertainment from the Dickens Carolers

2pm – 6pm: Santa visits Hilldale!

6:30pm – 8:30pm: Enjoy cheerful tunes from Two Ukes and a Bass

Sunday, December 19:

11am – 1pm: Meet & Greet with the characters from Frozen – Elsa, Anna & Olaf

2pm – 4pm: Kids Crafts with Creando Explorertorium

5pm – 7:30pm: Enjoy festive entertainment from MAD CITY PIPER

Monday, December 20:

10am – 2pm: Santa visits Hilldale!

5pm – 7:30pm: Enjoy festive tunes from Cole Thomas Music

Tuesday, December 21

10am – 12:30pm: Enjoy festive entertainment from the Dickens Carolers

5pm – 7pm: Howliday fun in the Hut with Petphoria

Wednesday, December 22:

5pm – 7pm: Enjoy festive music by Chad Bartell, local steeldrum musician

Thursday, December 23: