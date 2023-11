media release: Meet up at 5 pm, Olin-Turville Court. Right across from the Holiday Fantasy Lights entrance on the bike path, Madison.

A 4 day pause in 75 years of genocide, ethnic cleansing and occupation is not enough. Please join us and continue to speak for life in Palestine.

Parking in lot at south end of Olin-Turville Ct opposite Lakeside st

