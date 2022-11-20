Holiday Market
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Holiday Market at The Boneyard, 1018 Walsh Rd., Madison, WI 53714, (608) 216-8865
Sunday, 11/20/2022 from 12-4 pm
- Fundraiser for Fetch WI Rescue with 50/50 raffle and gift wrapping
- Dog food drive for WisCares
- Food trucks
- Vendors: Dapper Dog Provisions, Petphoria, Fox and Felicity, Golden Gracie Co, and The Crazy Dog Mom
Bring your dog to shop for the holidays at the Boneyard! Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.
Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
