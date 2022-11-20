media release: Holiday Market at The Boneyard, 1018 Walsh Rd., Madison, WI 53714, (608) 216-8865

Sunday, 11/20/2022 from 12-4 pm

Fundraiser for Fetch WI Rescue with 50/50 raffle and gift wrapping

Dog food drive for WisCares

Food trucks

Vendors: Dapper Dog Provisions, Petphoria, Fox and Felicity, Golden Gracie Co, and The Crazy Dog Mom

Bring your dog to shop for the holidays at the Boneyard! Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).