media release: Made in Wisconsin Market: Shop Small, Jingle All!

Shop small, shop local, and spread a little holiday cheer!

Join us at Garver Feed Mill on Small Business Saturday, November 28, from 12–8 PM for a festive day celebrating Wisconsin makers, artists, and small businesses!

Browse unique, locally made goods, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, and check a few names off your holiday shopping list while supporting talented makers from across Wisconsin!

Make a day of it! Explore all that Garver Feed Mill has to offer, from local shops and unique finds to delicious bites and sweet treats. Plus, Garver Lounge will be serving up food and festive cocktails all day long to keep your shopping spirits bright!

Whether you're shopping for loved ones, treating yourself, or simply soaking up the holiday cheer, there's plenty to enjoy under one roof!

FREE admission!

Interested in being a vendor? Applications are now open for Garver's 2026 Holiday Market season!

Apply here: https://forms.gle/ditJiM47yvfJzb2S7

Application Deadline: October 26

Vendor Notifications By: November 6