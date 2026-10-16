Holiday Market

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: Open to the public November 20, 2026 – January 9, 2027 | 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac. Open Tues-Thurs, Sat 9am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm.

Special Members-Only Preview Day on November 19! Learn how to become a member here

Join River Arts Inc. and support local artists this holiday shopping season! From November 20 – January 9, visit our holiday market, which features all local artists and specialty holiday gift items. Our studio space will be transformed into a cheery winter wonderland market, hosting displays from guest artists for a limited time only! Pottery, jewelry, candles, ornaments, fiber items, and more will all be available to peruse during our open hours. Find the perfect handmade gifts this holiday season!

Info

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-643-5215