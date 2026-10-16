× Expand One Eyed Cat A plate depicting a dog surrounded by cats in sunglasses.

media release: Open to the public November 20, 2026 – January 9, 2027 | 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac. Open Tues-Thurs, Sat 9am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm.

Special Members-Only Preview Day on November 19! Learn how to become a member here

Join River Arts Inc. and support local artists this holiday shopping season! From November 20 – January 9, visit our holiday market, which features all local artists and specialty holiday gift items. Our studio space will be transformed into a cheery winter wonderland market, hosting displays from guest artists for a limited time only! Pottery, jewelry, candles, ornaments, fiber items, and more will all be available to peruse during our open hours. Find the perfect handmade gifts this holiday season!