Holiday Market

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

press release: River Arts Holiday Market!

November 13 – Dec 5, 2020 | 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI

Open Thurs-Sat 10am-5pm or other days by appointment

Join River Arts Inc and support local artists this holiday shopping season! From Nov 13 – Dec 5, visit our holiday market featuring all local artists and specialty holiday gift items. Our studio space will be transformed into a covid-safe shopping market hosting displays from guest artists for a limited time only! Pottery, jewelry, candles, ornaments, fiber items, and more will all be available to peruse during our open hours of Thurs-Sat, 10am-5pm. Find the perfect handmade gifts this holiday season!

Featuring the following guest artists for a limited time only:

  • John Joseph Coffee
  • Meg Aspinwall: hand-poured candles in recycled bottles
  • Terri Broxmeyer: beaded snowflake ornaments and gifts
  • Katelyn Nelson: handmade jewelry
  • Sally Guger: hand-thrown, food-safe pottery and ceramic jewelry

Tune in for limited edition handmade holiday items by River Arts on Water Gallery artists as well!

COVID policy: Limit of 10 shoppers at a time, masks required. Please maintain social distancing while shopping and checking out, and do not attend if not feeling well.

Info

608-643-5215
