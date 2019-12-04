Holiday Market

HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: HotelRED would love to welcome you to our very first Holiday Market! Celebrate the season with unique items from local artists, makers, and vendors.

Our featured vendors include: Vanessa MB, Pointelle Design, Zip-Dang, Gypsy Adornment, Creep Can Sleep, Paeleon, Monet Hair Products, Magnolia and Vine, Enchanted Glass, Hout and Soul, Expressively You Art, County Road Alpacas

In addition, we will have complimentary RED Lemonade, desserts, and a drawing for a one night stay. Free valet parking will be available throughout the evening.

6:00 – 9:00pm, Wednesday, December 4, HotelRED; 1501 Monroe Street

