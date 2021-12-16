Free Holiday Meal Kit

press release: Holiday Meal Distribution Information: Allied Family Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs will be hosting a drive thru Holiday Meal Giveaway on December 16, 2021! This meal will include a ham and all the fixings! Families who wish to be eligible to be randomly selected for a Target shopping spree must register for a holiday meal.

Fixings are subject to change, but may include: stuffing, gravy, rolls/cornbread, carrots, potatoes, onions, cream of mushroom soup, green beans, butter, and eggs.

Pre-Registration is required. Meals can be picked up on Thursday, December 16, between 4:00pm-6:00pm at the following location:

Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711. RSVP

OR

McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, 232 Windsor Street, Sun Prairie. RSVP

Meals will NOT be held for pick up at a later date or time.

Thank you to Second Harvest Foodbank for making this possible!