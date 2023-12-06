Holiday Music at Hilldale
Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Sing along to these performances throughout the month of December.
12/6/2023 6-7 PM Chad Bartell – Steel Drum The Plaza near the Tree
12/9/2023
11 AM-Noon Eric De Los Santos – Marimba
The Plaza near the Tree
12/13/2023
2:15-3 PM New Glarus High School Madrigal Group
The Green + Macy’s Atrium
12/14/2023
2:00 PM Poynette High School Choir
Macy’s Atrium
12/15/2023
4-6 PM Piano Students
Macy’s Atrium
12/16/2023
2-3 PM Madison Flute Club
Macy’s Atrium
12/18/2023
5:30-6:30 PM Eric De Los Santos – Marimba
The Plaza near the Tree
12/20/2023 5:30-7:30 PM Capital City Theatre Carolers Strolling
If there is snowy or inclement weather, the outdoor performances listed above may be moved indoors or rescheduled.