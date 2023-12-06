Holiday Music at Hilldale

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear.  Sing along to these performances throughout the month of December.

12/6/2023 6-7 PM Chad Bartell – Steel Drum The Plaza near the Tree

12/9/2023

11 AM-Noon Eric De Los Santos – Marimba

The Plaza near the Tree

12/13/2023

2:15-3 PM New Glarus High School Madrigal Group

The Green + Macy’s Atrium

12/14/2023

2:00 PM Poynette High School Choir

Macy’s Atrium

12/15/2023

4-6 PM Piano Students

Macy’s Atrium

12/16/2023

2-3 PM Madison Flute Club

Macy’s Atrium

12/18/2023

5:30-6:30 PM Eric De Los Santos – Marimba

The Plaza near the Tree

12/20/2023 5:30-7:30 PM Capital City Theatre Carolers Strolling

If there is snowy or inclement weather, the outdoor performances listed above may be moved indoors or rescheduled.

Info

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Holidays, Music
608-238-6353
Google Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-06 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-13 14:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-13 14:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-13 14:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-13 14:15:00 ical
Google Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-14 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-14 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-14 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-15 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-15 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Music at Hilldale - 2023-12-15 16:00:00 ical