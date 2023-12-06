Holiday Music at Hilldale

media release: The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Sing along to these performances throughout the month of December.

12/6/2023 6-7 PM Chad Bartell – Steel Drum The Plaza near the Tree

12/9/2023

11 AM-Noon Eric De Los Santos – Marimba

The Plaza near the Tree

12/13/2023

2:15-3 PM New Glarus High School Madrigal Group

The Green + Macy’s Atrium

12/14/2023

2:00 PM Poynette High School Choir

Macy’s Atrium

12/15/2023

4-6 PM Piano Students

Macy’s Atrium

12/16/2023

2-3 PM Madison Flute Club

Macy’s Atrium

12/18/2023

5:30-6:30 PM Eric De Los Santos – Marimba

The Plaza near the Tree

12/20/2023 5:30-7:30 PM Capital City Theatre Carolers Strolling

If there is snowy or inclement weather, the outdoor performances listed above may be moved indoors or rescheduled.