press release: In the spirit of supporting local small businesses and the community, Yahara Bay Distillers will host pop up markets in 2019 featuring a variety of unique gifts by local artisans, distillery tours, and samples of locally produced products from pop up market vendors and Yahara Bay Distillers. Each market is free admission and open to the public.

Holiday Pop Up Market: Saturday, December 14, 11:00AM to 5:00PM