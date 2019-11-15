press release: Spaces Madison is hosting a holiday pop up shopping event with local Madison vendors! Come out to Spaces and shop with amazing local vendors at our holiday pop up event. Get your holiday shopping done in one place!

Vendors Include:

Design by MJH

Bali & Soul

Pointelledesign

Halfpint Naturals

Cher Brewer

QBS Magnetic Creations

Hygge Jewelry Lab

Rebel Yelp Dog Teez

Farmers Candle Co.

Nutkrack Operations

BlanchardBeauties

Lenewood Designs

Sweet Space Studio

The Shaman and The Witch

Nancy’s Crystal Jewelry

Cher's Chic Shop

Trades of Hope

Alexandra Art +Design

reVINYLized

Ethical Trading Company

If interested in becoming a vendor please email: reception.capitoleastdistict@spacesworks.com

Hosted by: Spaces Capitol East District