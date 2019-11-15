Holiday Pop-up
press release: Spaces Madison is hosting a holiday pop up shopping event with local Madison vendors! Come out to Spaces and shop with amazing local vendors at our holiday pop up event. Get your holiday shopping done in one place!
Vendors Include:
- Design by MJH
- Bali & Soul
- Pointelledesign
- Halfpint Naturals
- Cher Brewer
- QBS Magnetic Creations
- Hygge Jewelry Lab
- Rebel Yelp Dog Teez
- Farmers Candle Co.
- Nutkrack Operations
- BlanchardBeauties
- Lenewood Designs
- Sweet Space Studio
- The Shaman and The Witch
- Nancy’s Crystal Jewelry
- Cher's Chic Shop
- Trades of Hope
- Alexandra Art +Design
- The Shaman and The Witch
- reVINYLized
- Ethical Trading Company
If interested in becoming a vendor please email: reception.capitoleastdistict@spacesworks.com
Hosted by: Spaces Capitol East District
Info
Special Interests
Holidays