ONLINE: Holiday Recipe Exchange

media release: The familiar smell of fresh-baked desserts and homemade dishes are a shared favorite of the Holiday season. Although this year looks a bit different, we want to keep the cooking traditions alive and well. Send your favorite recipe to xmasxchangemsc@gmail.com to be featured in a virtual cookbook that will be shared via email. Then join us on December 8, at 10 am via Zoom to participate in a discussion about our cooking stories, hacks, and other holiday traditions. Want to participate in the discussion but don’t have a recipe to share? Email xmasxchangemsc@gmail.com to register for the Zoom call. All recipes must be received prior to December 8 to be featured in the cookbook. We look forward to trying all the delicious holiday favorites!