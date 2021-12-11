Holiday Shop

to

media release: Lots of crafters and vendors as well as food, raffles and the annual cookie sale all to benefit the Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Rec.

Saturday Dec 11 from 9am to 4pm

Sunday Dec 12 from 9am to 4pm

Info

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-12 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-12 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Shop - 2021-12-12 09:00:00 ical