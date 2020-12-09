ONLINE: Holiday Shopping and Scams

media release: Tiffany Bernhardt, Southwest Regional Director at the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, has important information to share. Holiday shopping is right around the corner. Whether you plan to shop online or in person this holiday season, it’s important to remain safe as the holiday shopping season is a scammer’s Christmas. In this all-encompassing presentation and discussion, you’ll learn about smart shopping tips, identity theft and seasonal shopping scams. In addition, we’ll talk about how to spot the scams and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim.

RSVP: To register email Ticia Kelsey, ticiak@lgbtoutreach.org