media release: John McGivern, former host of Wisconsin’s PBS program, “Around the Corner,” story-teller and actor, will present his popular “Holiday Tales” at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 PM and 7 PM.

McGivern, who hosted the “Around the Corner, Beaver Dam, PBS episode in April, 2020, is best known for his Emmy-award winning work on PBS. His holiday shows serve up a steady stream of stories from his Eastside of Milwaukee childhood. They recall an age of innocence bounded by Thanksgiving Dinner Traditions, Santa’s handcrafted Christmas toys, Midnight Mass Expectations and New Year’s Eve adult only parties in the Bartlett Avenue finished basement. “Holiday Tales” recounts holidays past and present and is guaranteed to generate loads of laughs and a warm, holiday glow. His stories are personal and funny and touching and familiar. His themes are based in family and remind us all that as specific as we might believe our experiences are, we all share a universal human experience.

TICKETS: $32, $37 & $42 at bdact.org; the BDACT Box Office, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am – 4 pm (920-885-6891); or Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St. Beaver Dam

LOCATION: Kamps Auditorium in the BDACT Fine Arts Center; 117 West Maple Ave. in Beaver Dam.