press release: Spend time with family and friends this holiday season as we kick off the holidays with a joyous afternoon and evening full of free, family-friendly events, including performances by local choirs, kids’ crafts and more!

The Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 2 p.m. on Friday November 23 with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving at 6 p.m. on the resort’s outdoor Grand Plaza.

This event is free and open to the public; food and beverage will be available for purchase. Check back soon for more details and a full schedule of events. Come celebrate with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Madison’s Place!