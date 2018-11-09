press release: Shop for festive tablescapes at the Attic Angel Holidays Galore & More Sale on November 9-10 to support mental health programs for Dane County school-aged youth. Bargain hunters can choose from 20 creative tablescapes – decorative units that include candles, centerpieces, goblets and more – to celebrate fall, Thanksgiving, winter, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve. In addition, gently-used glassware, candles, ornaments, candlesticks, jars and platters will be sold separately, along with Badger and Green Bay Packer ware and décor. An extensive raffle includes four tickets to a Green Bay Packers game. Treats for sale include homemade pies, fudge, cookies and pastries.

Hundreds of resale items, including festive women’s holiday clothing, are neatly displayed at the Attic Angel Association, corner of Old Sauk Road and Junction Road. Hours are Friday, November 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with items half price from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Holidays Galore & More is all about repurposing beautiful items donated to Attic Angel all year long for this two-day sale, with proceeds primarily supporting mental health services for school aged youth right here in Dane County,” said Nancy Latta, Attic Angel volunteer. “This past fiscal year, Attic Angel awarded $200,092 to 12 area agencies. Our grant funding touches students with mental health issues in public schools in Madison, Verona, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, and Oregon.”

The nonprofit Attic Angel Association, which includes more than 500 Attic Angel volunteers, has built a reputation for producing three distinctive bargain resales annually with profits benefiting local causes to support children and seniors. For information: 662-8900 or www.atticangel.org