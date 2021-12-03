Holidaze Art Spree
press release: Three days of art, December 3 -5. Thirteen MHAAA artists join forces for the Holidaze Art Spree mini-tour that is easily walkable around beautiful downtown Mount Horeb.
Beginning with Friday Festive Eve celebrations in MoHo, select artists studios will be open Friday - Sunday, with additional artists at the Old Schoolhouse, 110 N. Second Street on Saturday and Sunday, 10-5.
Visit mhaaa.org for details about this mini Holidaze art tour and seek out the perfect gift for someone on your list — or yourself!
Friday: 10 - 8; Saturday - Sunday 10 - 5
