press release: Three days of art, December 3 -5. Thirteen MHAAA artists join forces for the Holidaze Art Spree mini-tour that is easily walkable around beautiful downtown Mount Horeb.

Beginning with Friday Festive Eve celebrations in MoHo, select artists studios will be open Friday - Sunday, with additional artists at the Old Schoolhouse, 110 N. Second Street on Saturday and Sunday, 10-5.

Visit mhaaa.org for details about this mini Holidaze art tour and seek out the perfect gift for someone on your list — or yourself!

Friday: 10 - 8; Saturday - Sunday 10 - 5