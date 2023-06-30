× Expand Kristi Nowitzke Photography Gin Mill Hollow

media release: Holla! Holla! Holla In The Vines 2023 features Feed The Dog, Gin Mill Hollow, The Lower 5th, and Tim & Sheryl Hall back at the vineyard on July 1 with a Jazz Hams pre-party on June 30th. Mark your calendar and start making plans to join us just outside Sauk City for musicampingfest! We're stepping up the plans this year so expect even more of the good times and great music with your friends. Tickets on sale Friday, March 10 via https://QRacktickets.com. Single day tickets as well as weekend and camping passes will be available.

A special thank you goes out to our initial returning sponsors, The Up North Bar Madison, Branded Image, One Barrel Brewing, and Cody Campbell Fitness. Don't hesitate to reach out if you or your business is interested in a sponsorship. We can't wait to see you at The Vines in a few short months!