media release: Lead by Abby Spencer and based in southern Wisconsin, The Holler plays country music to drink to. While the band’s current set list includes songs from current country radio (Lambert, Johnson, McBryde), classic country artists (Jackson, Black, Brooks), and alt-country troubadours (Isbell), the band is working on releasing original songs for release sometime in 2023.

The Holler leans towards the honkytonk and canon within the country music genre, bringing a unique grit and intensity to its high-energy interactive 3-hour sets. The contributing members of The Holler (Leah Rachuj - fiddle/vocals, and Ron Granberg - drums/vocals) all either play in other bands or have successful solo careers of their own. The Holler is a proud member of the Midwest Country Music Organization.