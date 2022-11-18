Hologram
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Brett Stepanik
Whippets (from left): Riley Heninger, Bobby Hussy, Tyler Spatz.
media release: HOLOGRAM is a collaborative arts gathering featuring live music by local breakout artists, creative art/designers, § holistic vendors.
Music:
• Whippets (post-punk)
• Mossmen (psychedelic audio)
• Carrellee (synth-pop)
• JF Zastrow (folk-punk)
• Luxate (synth wav)
• Def Sonic (ethereal-folk)
Featured Vendors:
• Martian Mucus
• Dripsphere
• RA! All Hemp Products
• Chelsea Blank (Photo Co.)
Sponsors
* Robinia Courtyard
* Jardin