Hologram

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: HOLOGRAM is a collaborative arts gathering featuring live music by local breakout artists, creative art/designers, § holistic vendors. 

Music:

• Whippets (post-punk)

• Mossmen (psychedelic audio)

• Carrellee (synth-pop) 

• JF Zastrow (folk-punk)

• Luxate (synth wav)

• Def Sonic (ethereal-folk)

Featured Vendors:

• Martian Mucus 

• Dripsphere

• RA! All Hemp Products

• Chelsea Blank (Photo Co.) 

Sponsors

* Robinia Courtyard 

* Jardin

Info

608-237-3039
