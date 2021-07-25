Holy Tailgate

St. Dennis Church 409 Dempsey Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Spend the day at St. Dennis under the oak trees! Following an outdoor morning Mass by Bishop Hying, at 11:30 am, we'll be selling a menu of tailgate food, our world famous roast beef dinner, and Sinsinawa cinnamon bread. All ages can enjoy the lawn games and festive live music! Bring your own lawn chair. And, feel free to bring your own cooler.

Special Events
608-246-5124
