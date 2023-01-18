Home Buyer Seminar

media release: Are you ready to purchase a home? Join Mari Slobounov with LH Real Estate Group and Dave Grauwels with Guild Mortgage to learn.

Enjoy pizza and a beverage while learning about the home buying process, financing options, state of the current market, and how we can help you purchase your dream home!

Grab a friend and come to our office! We're excited to meet you and help you get one step closer to purchasing your home.

Wednesday, January 18, 5:30-6:30pm, Keller Williams, 555 Zor Shrine Place Suite 100, Madison, WI 53719