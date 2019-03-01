RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More

Google Calendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn to make cultured butter, yogurt, and cheese at home. This class combines discussion with demonstrations and hands-on experiences of making cultured milk products and several varieties of cheese, including feta and mozzarella. All supplies included. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 9

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 1

Price: $65/$52 for Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
Food & Drink
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More - 2019-03-01 00:00:00