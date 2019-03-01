RSVP for The Home Creamery: Cheese Making & More

press release: Learn to make cultured butter, yogurt, and cheese at home. This class combines discussion with demonstrations and hands-on experiences of making cultured milk products and several varieties of cheese, including feta and mozzarella. All supplies included. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 9

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 1

Price: $65/$52 for Olbrich member