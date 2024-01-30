Home Energy Rebate Program

media release: Wisconsin has been allocated $149 million for Home Energy Rebates through Federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding. Rebates will be provided through two programs: 1) a home energy efficiency rebate program and 2) an instant discount program for efficient electric appliance and home upgrades.

These programs will assist with upgrading and modernizing residential buildings across Wisconsin. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released program guidelines, but parts of the programs can be changed to fit the needs of Wisconsin’s residents and businesses.

Engagement sessions will include an overview of Home Energy Rebate Programs and a question-and-answer session to allow feedback from participants. This feedback will be critical to make sure programs are easy to understand and participate in.