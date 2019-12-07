Home For The Holidaze

press release: ShortFuse T-shirt Co. & Sisu Press present a pre-holiday art sale featuring gig posters, screen printed artwork, paintings, T-shirts, hoodies and more from some of Madison's best local and out of town artists. All of whom have lived or worked in the Madison area at some point in their careers. DJ 45 Freakout will be spinning garage, soul and more during the day. This is a daytime event followed immediately by live music from GOAT WIZARD, MORI MENTE and DEARTH. Music starts at 7:30pm. And it’ll cost you $5 to stick around, but it’s worth it.

Don't miss your chance to get something local and or handmade for you or your loved ones this holiday season!