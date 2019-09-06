Home Game Friday

× Expand Andy Manis Bucky at Alumni Park Jan. 26, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)

press release: Badgers football fans, stop by One Alumni Place the day before the big game to enjoy big fun at this drop-in open house hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Kick off the home game weekend with family-friendly games and activities, UW-themed giveaways, refreshments, Alumni Park tours and more. Everyone’s invited to take part — alumni, visitors and friends near and far, whether you’re going to the game or not.

Fridays: September 6, 20 and 27, October 4 and 11, November 8

One Alumni Place, 650 N. Lake Street (enter through Alumni Park)

Cost: Free, drop-in

Questions? Call (608) 308-5151 or email info@alumnipark.com