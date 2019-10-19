Home History
press release: Have you ever wondered about the history of your house? When it was built? Who lived there previously? What assessments, repairs, building permits have been made over time? At this workshop, Ann Waidelich, an expert in the field, will describe how you can go about conducting research about your home. The workshop is presented by the Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association History Committee.
