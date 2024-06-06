media release: Our June Triad program is Home Improvement Contracts and will be presented by Jeff Kersten, an Agency Liaison with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection. The program is THURSDAY June 6 at 10:00 AM via Zoom. Usually we have our programs on Wednesdays, but this month we're going with Thursday June 6.

Advertising by home repair and improvement companies is everywhere especially this time of year. There are even salesmen going door-to-door looking for business and getting contracts signed. Wisconsin residents sign home repair and improvement contracts every day. It is important to understand the consumer protection laws that are in place to protect you before you enter into this type of contract.

Jeff Kersten, an agency liaison with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, will help you to learn about hiring a contractor, contractor requirements, and required contract provisions. The Bureau of Consumer Protection provides information and education, mediates complaints, investigates cases, and takes enforcement actions to fight fraudulent and deceptive practices that harm consumers and honest businesses.

To receive the Zoom link, email me at TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org. And please help us get the word out. If you know of people who might be interested in this program, please forward this email to them. Finally, a printable flyer is available here in case you would like to put this announcement on a bulletin board.