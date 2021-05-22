× Expand courtesy Madison Mallards

Think you can knock one out of the Duck Pond? Your time to shine is Saturday during a Home Run Derby hosted by the Madison Mallards. Contestants will be grouped by age (11 and under, 12-17, and 18 and up) and batters should sign up ahead of time . During the event, the Mallards and The Great Dane will also unveil a new brew, Home Run Hazy Mango IPA, which will be available only at the ballpark this summer.

media release: It’s time to unveil the Great Dane Home Run Hazy Mango IPA, co-branded with the Madison Mallards! What better way to celebrate than have a home run derby. So, you’re invited!

On Saturday, May 22, from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Duck Pond, we will be hosting a Home Run Derby for everyone to participate in and witness the unveil of the NEW and exclusive Great Dane Home Run Hazy beer that will only be found at the Duck Pond this summer.

At the event, fans will get the chance to purchase cans of the new beer during the event. Pepsi products for soda and water will also be available, no concessions will be available for purchase. Each contestant will get three opportunities to bat and hit a home run off of a pitching machine. Finalists will get one more round with one pitch each. The Paul Davis Team Store would also be open during the event.

The winner of each age group (11 and under, 12-17, and 18+) will win a Great Dane Duck Blind Club outing for eight!