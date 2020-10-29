ONLINE: The Homeland Conspiracy

media release: In an effort to account for the changing seasons, and to showcase area venues and businesses, Season Two of “Garage Sessions” will be hosted by The Weber Center for the Performing Arts, Dahl Auto Museum, Dave’s Guitar Shop and the Pumphouse Regional Art Center. In-person attendance is not allowed and the events can only be streamed on Facebook.

Dillon Mcardle, Executive Director of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, commented on the partnership:

"A big THANK YOU! to La Crosse Local for the opportunity to participate in the Garage Sessions! The Weber Center is proud to be a part of the opportunity to support our community and local musicians. In times of uncertainty, the arts become a comfort and form of escape, these opportunities are few and far between right now. Through the partnership with La Crosse Local the Weber Center is utilizing the resources it has to bring you entertainment and support for our local musicians and community. Enjoy and we’ll see you soon!” #thisIsJustIntermission #WellSeeYouSoon #TheShowWillGoOn.

Overarching Sponsors of the “Garage Sessions” include Altra Federal Credit Union, EatStreet, and Wisconsin Public Radio who have stepped up to support Season Two and local area musicians and bands. The partnership has brought together Dylan Overhouse Productions, Mike Makes and La Crosse Local to offer the second season of the 6 session series.

To date, season one of “Garage Sessions” has averaged a reach of 4,300+ a show and has collected $700 + in tips and donations to date for area bands.

Viewers and supporters may donate via paypal.me/lacrosselive.