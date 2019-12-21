Homemade Swimsuit Contest
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: It is time again for another Homemade Swimsuit contest! I'm happy to be able to announce that this is the third contest and is now happening on a Saturday!
This event precedes the Crucible Masquerade with the theme of “Misfit Toys”. Swimsuits made to match the ”Toys” theme will get a couple bonus points from the judges.
Hosted by Mike and Frankie
CONTEST INFO:
Like the previous contest, 1st Place wins $100 Cash plus $100 Ultimate Arts Gift Certificate. Other prizes TBD.
HOMEMADE SWIMSUIT CONTEST GUIDELINES:
-- Contestants must be wearing a swimsuit style outfit made out of non-traditional materials (no fabric). Using fabric will not get you disqualified, however it may affect your score.
-- No full nudity (make sure everything is covered up that a swimsuit would normally cover).
-- Guys (or whoever would not normally wear a swimsuit top should also make a top or some kind of accessory to make it fair with those who need to cover more areas. :)
-- Points will be given for creativity, style, and practicality (think if this swimsuit would actually stay on if you went for a swim).
There will be multiple judges who will determine the winner.
$5 spectator admission.