press release: It is time again for another Homemade Swimsuit contest! I'm happy to be able to announce that this is the third contest and is now happening on a Saturday!

This event precedes the Crucible Masquerade with the theme of “Misfit Toys”. Swimsuits made to match the ”Toys” theme will get a couple bonus points from the judges.

Hosted by Mike and Frankie

CONTEST INFO:

Like the previous contest, 1st Place wins $100 Cash plus $100 Ultimate Arts Gift Certificate. Other prizes TBD.

HOMEMADE SWIMSUIT CONTEST GUIDELINES:

-- Contestants must be wearing a swimsuit style outfit made out of non-traditional materials (no fabric). Using fabric will not get you disqualified, however it may affect your score.

-- No full nudity (make sure everything is covered up that a swimsuit would normally cover).

-- Guys (or whoever would not normally wear a swimsuit top should also make a top or some kind of accessory to make it fair with those who need to cover more areas. :)

-- Points will be given for creativity, style, and practicality (think if this swimsuit would actually stay on if you went for a swim).

There will be multiple judges who will determine the winner.

$5 spectator admission.